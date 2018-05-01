NAB authorises inquiry against officials of settlement department

Staff Reporte

Peshawar

The Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here Monday in which the Board authorised inquiry against officials of settlement department and others regarding misuse of authority. The meeting was chaired by Farmanullah Khan, Director General NAB (KP).

The meeting was attended by Directors, Deputy Prosecutor General (DPGA), Case Officers, and other concerned officers. Several important decisions were taken in the Regional Board Meeting said the press release. The Board authorized inquiry against officers and officials of settlement department and others regarding misuse of authority.

The subjects were alleged to have illegally sold 10 Kanal Federal government Land situated at Mahal Gabire, Hassan Ghari Peshawar. The land was acquired by Federal Govt for construction of residential accommodation for employees of Medical Center. The board authorized inquiry against employees of LG&RDDD and TMA Town-III regarding corruption & corrupt practices. The subjects were alleged to have violated building Bylaws and converted residential areas into commercial plots situated at University Town.

The board authorized inquiry against employees of Education Deptt FATA regarding corruption. The subjects were alleged to have been drawing salaries on the name of ghost employees. The regional board authorised inquiry against Naib Tehsildar, Takht Bhai, Noor-ul-Wahab, Patwari and Irrigation Deptt Mardan regarding corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have misused their authority by selling landed property donated to Sarfaraz Khan District Hospital Charity fund, Mardan measuring 291 Kanal.

The board authorized inquiry against Komail Khan resident of Mingora, District Swat. The accused person on the pretext of Muddaraba Business cheated public worth millions of rupees. DG NAB (KP) vowed that as per directions of Honourable Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB, NAB KP is determined to do across the board accountability on the basis of solid evidence as per law. He further said that eradication of corruption is not only our social and moral obligation but it also ensures prosperous future of our coming generations.