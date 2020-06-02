NAB attempt to arrest Shehbaz proves futile

PML-N activists resist anti-graft team raid

Staff Reporter

Lahore

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday conducted a raid at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif to arrest him. It was an intelligence based raid conducted after Shehbaz failed to appear before NAB on June 02. When NAB came to know that former Chief Minister was not present at home a second raid was conducted at his Jati Umrah residence but to no avail.

The team that was supposed to raid the Jati Umrah residence was directed to return as a consultative meeting was under progress at NAB Lahore bureau, however a NAB official while talking to Pakistan Observer said that NAB will arrest him whenever and wherever he will be traced.

According to NAB sources, Shehbaz Sharif is not present at his Jati Umrah residence.

According to details, the NAB team has entered the residence of the opposition leader as police cordoned it off to avoid any hindrances from PML-N leaders and activists.

The NAB team carried out a raid at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif after he refused to appear before the accountability watchdog in assets beyond means case. He, however, opted to submit a written statement to the accountability watchdog in response to a questionnaire handed over to him. Several party leaders including PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has reached outside the residence of the party leader.

However, the NAB team’s raid at the Model residence, 96-H, of the party leader proved futile after it emerged that he was not present there.

It was later conveyed to the NAB team that the opposition leader was present at his Jati Umrah residence after which the team left for there to arrest the PML-N president.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking interim bail in the assets beyond means and money laundering case.

Sharif through his lawyer Amjad Pervaiz moved the bail petition, citing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and others as respondents.

He claimed in his petition that the corruption watchdog’s assets beyond means case against him is based on mala fide intentions. It launched the probe against him under the incumbent government’s influence, he alleged.