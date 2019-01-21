NAB asks victims to file compensation claims

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the persons looted by Farooq Nol to file their claims with Lahore office by March 20.

The applications received after due date would not be entertained. According to an announcement of NAB, Lahore, the applications of claims could be submitted to Investigation officer wing 1, NAB Complex, Tokhar Niaz Baig, Lahore during office hours, Further details could be collected from relevant NAB office on Phone 042-99232640.

The applications addressing Director General, NAB, Lahore, should have supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), proof of payments made to Farooq along with the proves of efforts made for recovery of the looted money from him or courts or from any other forum. The proofs of fraud or losses would be verified and scrutinised before accepting their claims for compensation.

Every affectee is required to submit his claim in person as no other person is allowed to file the claim on anybody’s behalf.

It merits mentioning here that NAB was conducting investigations against Muhammad Farooq son of Muhammad Anwar, Tayabba Farooq wife of Muhammad Farooq, resident of Chak no220,Ghanawan, Post Office , Michigan Wala, Tehsil and District Jhang for allegedly depriving a number of people of their life earnings by fraud and cheating.—APP

