NAB asks AGI Services cheated people to file claims

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi has asked the persons cheated by Askari Group of Investment (AGI) services to file their compensation claims within the next two weeks.

According to an announcement of NAB, Rawalpindi, the bureau was conducting investigations against Askari Group of Investment (AGI) services, Pvt , limited for depriving a number of people from their hard earned money by false claims of giving vehicles on easy instalments and failing to deliver the vehicle as per promise made despite receiving payments.

The applications of claims could be submitted to Director General, NAB, Rawalpindi through courier, email, personally or through a representative.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp