NAB arrests site officer in assets case

KARACHI : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested an accused Ali Asghar Banbhan after cancellation of bail from Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad.

Accused Ali Asghar Banbhan former Assistant Engineer (BPS-17) Sindh Industrial Trading Eatate (SITE) Government of Sindh, was wanted in a Reference filed against him on the charges of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

Accused during his service had accumulated agricultural lands, several plots at Mehrabpur and Karachi including Bahria Town and DHA and several bank transactions that proved unjustified amounts accumulated. The total worth of assets accumulated by accused beyond known sources is Rs 251 million.

Accused will be produced before Accountability Court Karachi after his transit from Rawalpindi.