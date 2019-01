Staff Reporter

Karachi

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a property builder on charges of occupying state land and cheating the general public out of millions of rupees.

“NAB arrested Zafar Nehal, chairman [of the] Arisha Cooperative Society,” the bureau’s spokesperson said.

He was allegedly involved in the commission of corruption and corrupt practices by illegally occupying pieces of government land and cheating the public at large.

