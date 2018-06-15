NAB arrests president of illegal housing society

Staff Reporter

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore Mr. Shahzad Saleem has taken serious cognizance over existence of hundreds of illegal Housing Societies in Lahore and its adjoining areas.

In this purview, NAB Lahore has arrested another accused namely Malik Sajjad Haider, the President, Public Health Engineering Cooperative Housing Society over allegations of misuse of authority and illegal allotment of plot to the blue eyed persons and for gaining pecuniary advantages from their illegal deeds. During the course of investigation the accused is also involved in China Cutting of the society plots..

A day earlier, NAB Lahore arrested three important accused involved in mal-practices of Public Health Engineering Cooperative Housing Society Case. The accused are known as former-President, Dr Muhammad Shafiq, ex-Secretary General, Mian Muhammad Aslam and ex-office clerk Sheikh Rashid Mehmood. Moreover, the accused were supposedly involved in Commission of Scheduled Offence of corruption and corrupt practices by cheating public at large and alleged financial embezzlements being committed by them.