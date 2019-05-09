Mardan

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday arrested the owners of housing schemes for their alleged involvement in corruption and corrupt practices and cheating public at large in Mardan. Accused Qaseem Khan and Fazal Subhan M/S Rifha and Zohaib Associates were arrested for their alleged involvement in cheating public at large under the garb of illegal housing schemes and commercial plaza.

The accused in connivance with Chinar Gul alias Hamza, owner of M/S Rifha and Zohaib Associates lured general public to invest Rs. 287.044 million into businesses of Sheikh Yaseen Town Mardan, Sheikh Yaseen Executive Block Mardan, Prime Villas Mardan, and Bajaur Tower, Ganj Mandi Rawalpindi on profit.—INP