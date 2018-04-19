NAB arrests mastermind, others in mega land scam case

Karachi

NAB Karachi, during a series of raids conducted, have arrested three accused persons in a mega land fraud case, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

The accused persons each Hanif Lalani (private person), Ghulam Nabi Mallah Tapedar Revenue Office Hyderabad, Liyar City Surveyor, Directorate of City Survey Hyderabad were arrested for their criminal role in an investigation regarding usurpation of precious state land measuring 731-28 acres located at Deh Babar Bund Taluka Thano Boola Khan, Jamshoro. Accused Hanif Lalalni was the mastermind of the fraud, whereas other accused persons in his connivance committed offences of forgery and entering fake entries in revenue record and preparation of bogus survey record, as a result of which 731 acres of precious state land was shown as private land, subsequently sold to a housing Scheme..—NNI