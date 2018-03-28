NAB arrests man for Rs300m corruption

Multan

National Accountability Bureau has arrested a man for cheating 21 persons and getting nearly Rs300 million from them. According to NAB sources, Asif Iqbal is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Al-Murad Enterprises. He allegedly misappropriated Rs300 million of 21 persons. NAB sources said the affectees could contact NAB Multan.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court Peshawar in reference filed by NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convicted accused Ayaz-ul-Haq, of Battagram for a term of seven year Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs. 15 million in a corruption case pertaining to cheating public at large on pretext of fake Muddaraba Business. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the accused person lured general public to invest their hard earned money in fake Muddaraba Business on the promise that they would be paid huge profit on their investment.

The accused person after few months not only stopped paying profits but also refused to pay back original invested money of innocent people and disappeared from the scene. The Accountability Court Peshawar after taking cognizance of the case proceeded with the trial. After conclusion of trial, the learned trial convicted the accused. It is pertinent mentioning here that in light of vision of the Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal to provide relief to general public through accountability regime, NAB KP.—APP