NAB arrests man for cheating public

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested one Haji Abdul Qayyum on charges of cheating the public at large through selling plots/ lands on fabricated documents.

According to NAB spokesman, an investigation was authorised against the accused and his accomplices. It transpired that Abdul Qayyum, in connivance with others, sold out plots of LDA to the public on forged documents and caused lossed of millions to the national exchequer.—APP

Related