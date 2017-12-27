NAB arrests four in fisherman cooperative society scam

Our Special Correspondent

A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has arrested four accused persons nominated in an investigation being conducted on allegations of corruption in Fisherman Cooperative Society (FCS).

According to details, a team of NAB officials during raid at the office of Fisherman Cooperative Society (FCS), record was seized, statements were recorded and four accused persons identified as Gul Muneer (current Marketing Manager), Abu Bakar (former Marketing Manager) and Shaukat Baloch (former Audit Manager) and Haji Wali Muhammad (Former Manager Society) have been arrested.

The bureau is conducting investigation into former chairman Fisherman Cooperative Society Nisar Morai, Sultan Qamar and his accomplices on allegations of more than 400 illegal appointments and embezzlement of funds worth over Rs 500 million. The NAB team also conducted raids in various areas of the metropolis for arrest of other suspects.