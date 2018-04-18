NAB arrests four accused of Saaf Pani Company scam

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested four accused involved in Saaf Pani Company corruption scam.

According to NAB sources, accused Dr. Zahirud Din, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar, Nasir Qadir Bhaddar and Muhammad Masood Akhtar have been arrested by the NAB.

Accused Dr. Zahirud Din had been working as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) in Saaf Pani Company accompanied by accused Nasir Qadir Bhaddal who had been working as Chief Procurement Officer (CFO) in the same company.

Moreover, Associated Consultant Engineer (ACE) accused Muhammad Saleem Akhtar was the Procurement and Contract Specialist attached with Saaf Pani Company Project and accused Muhammad Masood Akhtar, Managing Director, KSB Pumps was the then contractor when financial loss was made.

The accused with malafide intention installed around 116 water filtration plants in Bhawalpur Region on exorbitant rates.

The accused allegedly made all Units operational on for more higher rates as compared to market cost, causing a loss worth millions of rupees to national exchequer.

The NAB Lahore Investigation officials provided them a fair opportunity to defend the allegations but they failed to defend.

The NAB will produce all four accused before honourable accountability court for their physical remand for further investigation.