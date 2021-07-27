NAB arrests former CDA chairman in Park Lane reference

Staff Reporter

The National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday arrested former chairman Capital Development Authority, Farkhand Iqbal in Park Lane reference.

According to the graft-buster body, former chairman CDA was arrested from Rawalpindi over the accusation of awarding 118 kanals of government’s land to Park Lane company.

The NAB further said Farkhand Iqbal by neglecting the environmental wing’s report, gave away the land to the Park Lane company.

The Park Lane case is being investigated under different sections of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, over Zardari’s alleged involvement in a loan and its misappropriation by Parthenon Private Limited.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken from a bank and transferred to the company’s account in a private bank.