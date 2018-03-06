NAB arrests former CDA chairman Imtiaz Inayat Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested on Tuesday former chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Imtiaz Inayat Elahi and finance member Saeed-ur-Rehman.

Reports said the two former bureaucrats have been arrested on charges of misuse of authority during the construction of the Shakarparian Complex in Islamabad.

Elahi served as the CDA chairman from June 24, 2009 to December 9, 2011, after which he was posted as the secretary of the Capital Administration and Development Division.

Elahi also worked as the additional secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Health, twice as the Islamabad deputy commissioner from 1989 to 1992 and 1996 to 1997.

He also served as the commercial counsellor, Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and in CDA as director general (Environment). He has served as the joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Secretariat as well.

Orignally published by INP