NAB arrests ex-chairman CDA, Member Finance

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi on Tuesday arrested former Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Imtiaz Inayat Elahi and former Member Finance, Saeed-ur-Rehman in Shakarparian Cultural Complex project case.

They have been arrested over charges of misuse of their powers in the project, a statement issued here said.

As per details, Imtiaz Inayat Elahi and Saeed-Ur-Rehman Member Finance CDA ordered for stoppage of work on an on-going project without cogent reason and misuse of authority or willfully fails to exercise authority and causing loss to national exchequer.

The accused have been produced before Judge, Accountability Court, Islamabad where 07 days physical remand has been granted to NAB for investigation as per law.—APP

