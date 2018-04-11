NAB arrests eight accused

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has arrested eight accused in Fisherman Cooperative Society (FCS) corruption case

after cancellation of their pre-arrest bails by the Sindh High Curt (SHC) here on Tuesday.

Accused Nisar Ahmed Jan Memon alias Nisar Morai, Abdul Saeed,Sultan Qamar Siddiqui and others were charged on the allega.—APP

Related