NAB arrests Director Mega Shine Pvt Limited

PESHAWAR : The NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday arrested accused Tariq Mehmood, Director Mega Shine Pvt Limited Haripur (resident of Rawalpindi) who was allegedly involved in cheating public at large in garb of different fake business.

According to press release of NAB, the accused Tariq Mehmood along with other co-accused persons established and run different fictitious business entities in the name of Mega Shine, Mega Links, T4tradeing 1&2, World Wide Marketing etc with its offices in Islamabad, Haripur and other different cities.

The accused motivated general public to invest their hard earned money in these fraudulent businesses and due to attractive incentives, scores of innocent individuals invested in these businesses.

At the end, the accused persons neither handed over profit to investors nor did they return principle amount and disappeared. After cognizance by NAB, the accused absconded and avoided inquiry proceeding.

Accordingly reference worth millions has been already filed against the accused persons in the accountability court, which is under trial. The Accountability Court declared the accused person as proclaim offender in 2014.

The accused person will be produced before the accountability Court for obtaining his physical remand. Director General NAB (KP) Farmanullah Khan assured the general public that NAB (KP) will continue its efforts without any fear or favor and ensure the recovery of looted money from the culprits and return to its rightful owners.