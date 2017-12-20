NAB arrests culprit involved in illegal sale of surrendered properties

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has re-arrested accused Zahid Imtiaz who was earlier arrested in 2010 following corruption allegations levelled against him, where accused managed to obtain bail from Lahore High Court (LHC) by rendering four x properties in the name of government owned bank.

Referring to the grounds of arrest, accused Zahid Imtiaz opted Voluntary Return (VR) by surrendering 4 x properties in different areas of Lahore and Faisalabad worth Rs 10 Million after approval of his VR application by Hon’ble LHC, whereas, the accused succeeded to obtain bail from said court.

Subsequently, concerned Bank attempted to establish correspondence for transfer of said 4 x properties. However, the same could not be materialized due to non-cooperation of accused Zahid Imtiaz. It was later revealed that the accused had sold 3 x properties in violation of section 23 of National Accountability Ordinance, (NAO) 1999; whereas, NAB authorized a fresh Inquiry against him which was later upgraded into ‘Investigation’ in February 2017.

Therefore, NAB Lahore has taken custody of accused Zahid Imtiaz from Lahore and obtained his physical remand till 26th December by producing him before an Accountability Court.