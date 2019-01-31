NAB arrests builder wanted for an inqury

National Ac-count ability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Thursday arrested an accused Javed Iqbal and his accomplice Waseem, wanted in an inquiry pertaining to illegal transfer of state land.

Accused Javed Iqbal is a builder work-ing under name of Ghani Builders, who is prima facie involved in embezzlement of 19 acres of precious state land situated at Deh Thom-ing Scheme 33 Malir, by way of managing fictitious entry in Revenue record, in connivance with revenue officials, said a press release of NAB issued here.

Accused Javed Iqbal and Waseem transferred the land with a value of rupees three billion fraudulently to Rufi Builders where an illegal project named “Rufi Pearl City” was launched by Rufi Builders, thus cheated public at large.

Accused Javed Iqbal is also involved in other cases of NAB on harges of usurpation of Govt lands in Dis-tricts East and Malir involving hundreds of acres of precious lands.

He executes his offences through mo-dus operandi of getting such

illegal lands kept with the titles of his com-pany’s employees like Waseem and later disposes off such prop-erties.

Accused Javed Iqbal had surrendered to NAB such 73 acres of usurped land of Deh Drigh Tappo Drigh District Korangi, in 2015 after

admission of offence.

In another case, he is also facing the charges of usurpation of 124 acres of land comprising 7 Dehs of Districts East and Malir whereseveral illegal housing projects have been launched including FatimaGolf Residency.

Arrested accused persons will be pro-duced before Accountability

Court for physical remand—APP

