NAB arrests AWKUM officers in fraud case

Peshawar

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday arrested accused Shafiq Ullah Treasurer (BPS-19) and Pir Asfandyar Procurement Officer (BPS-18) of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) allegedly involved in embezzlement of university funds worth millions of rupees allocated for purchase of IT equipment, furniture, lab chemicals and equipment, says a press release issued by anti-graft body.

According to NAB statement, purchased sub-standard IT & Lab equipment, chemicals and furniture from their already selected blue-eyed contractors in criminal violation of government procurement laws.

The accused Pir Asfandyar being Procurement Officer AWKUM in league with other accused persons misused his authority and illegally issued supply orders for the purchase of furniture on highly exorbitant rates.—TNS

