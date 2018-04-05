NAB arrests accused for fraud

1

Multan

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested MHB Market (Pvt) Director Muhammad Ahsan Taqweem for receiving about Rs100 million from people fraudulently.
According to NAB sources, the accused made a brokerage firm and lured the public at large to invest their money on high profit. After collecting money, the accused fled. A total of 50 affectees had submitted claims with the NAB Multan worth Rs100 million till date. The accused will be presented before an accountability court for physical remand on Thursday.—APP

