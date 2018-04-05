NAB arrests accused for fraud

Multan

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested MHB Market (Pvt) Director Muhammad Ahsan Taqweem for receiving about Rs100 million from people fraudulently.

According to NAB sources, the accused made a brokerage firm and lured the public at large to invest their money on high profit. After collecting money, the accused fled. A total of 50 affectees had submitted claims with the NAB Multan worth Rs100 million till date. The accused will be presented before an accountability court for physical remand on Thursday.—APP