NAB arrests accused after cancellation of pre-arrest bail

Multan

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan has arrested Director Golden Chain International Maqbool Hussain after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail from Lahore High Court Multan Bench.

The accused in connivance with others established unregistered company with name of Golden Chain International Pvt Ltd and opened more than 125 offices across the country.

The accused with other directors lured public at large through multi-level marketing to invest their hard earned money against false promises of exaggerated returns/profits. The accused persons collected a sum of Rs 975 million and misappropriate the same while affectees are more than 200,000 from general public. The NAB multan had arrested six accused of the case and filed reference in the accountability court Multan, said a release issued here on Wednesday.—APP