NAB arrests 3 in Rs25b land scam

Staff Reporter

Karachi

NAB Karachi, in series of raids conducted in Karachi and Rawalpindi, arrested three accused persons wanted in a land scam.

Accused Brig. (Retd) Iftikhar Haider former Managing Director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) was arrested from Rawalpindi whereas Syed Omar Ahmed and Shahid Rasool from Karachi.

The accused were wanted in an investigation on the charges of illegal allotment of 25 acres of government land of Evacuee Property Trust located at Deh Okewari, which is claimed by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB). The said land was illegally allotted by accused Gul Hassan Channa the then Secretary RS&EB, Board of Revenue Government of Sindh.

The accused, Brig (Retd) Iftikhar Haider was charged with giving possession of land to the illegal allottees despite knowing that the land belonged to KWSB.