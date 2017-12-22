NAB arrests 14 KDA officials in China cutting case

Staff Reporter

A team National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi officials has arrested 14 accused persons, consequent upon cancellation of their interim bails in the High Court of Sindh at Karachi.

The accused persons were wanted in a reference filed against them in Accountability Court on the charges of China Cutting of 23 amenity plots located at Gulistan Johar area of the city (Karachi) and converting it illegally in 296 residential plots, causing loss to the national exchequer up to the tune of over Rs1.5 billion.

All the arrested accused persons were officials of KDA working in different capacities. There are total 23 accused persons sent up for trial out of which two accused persons are already in judicial custody. The arrested accused will be produced before accountability court for judicial remand.