NAB arrested two accused in media campaign funds scam

Our Special Correspondent

NAB Karachi has arrested two accused in media campaign funds scam, after the Supreme Court recalled their ad interim bail.

According to details, the accused Inam Akbar is the owner of media advertising company namely Messrs Evernew Concept and while Yousuf Kabooro was serving as Deputy Director Information Department Government of Sindh. They were wanted in reference filed against 17 accused persons and charged with embezzlement of Rs 3.2 billion.

12 other accused persons were arrested on 23rd Oct 2017 after their bails were recalled from High Court of Sindh, one accused (Fawad Mehmood Director Evernew) has expired, one Aneeta Baloch Officer of Information Department is still absconding and one accused Riaz Munir (CEO Evernew) got bail confirmed from Sindh High Court. Inam Akbar has been charged with embezzlement of Rs 2.2 billion out of total Rs 3.2 billion.