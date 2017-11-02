NAB arrest directors of private company in Rs 970m fraud

Multan

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Wednesday arrested two directors of a private company after their pre arrest bail was cancelled in a case wherein they deprived over 200,000 customers of their hard earned money worth around Rs 970 million.

NAB spokesman said in a statement that accused Allah Ditta and Khalid Mahmood, both directors of Golden Chain Private Limited, were arrested today after their bail was cancelled by the court. The accused, in connivance with others, had lured the people to their scheme seeking investments with promises of handsome profits. They, however, never delivered profits and instead usurped investment of their clients. The number their clients rose to over 200,000 and some of them approached NAB. The accused would be produced before the NAB court on Thursday for their physical remand for investigations.—APP