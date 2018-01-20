NAB approves Rs4.48b supplementary reference against Double Shah

Peshawar

The Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB–KP) chaired by Director General NAB (KP) Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan on Friday recommended filing of supplementary reference worth Rs 4.48 billion in accountability courts against Afzal Khaliq Alias Double Shah and others for corruption and corrupt practices and cheating public at large. The case is already under trial in the Accountability Court, additional claims of Rs 4.48 billion received by 876 affectees in the instant case.

The meeting was attended by directors, additional directors, case officers, senior legal consultants and other officers concerned. Several important decisions were taken in the meeting. The board recommended filing of reference in Accountability Courts against Arshad Pervez and Nadeem Pervez of Sky Pharmacy Peshawar for corruption & corrupt practices and cheating public at large.

The accused person lured general public to invest their hard earned money in their fake Medicine Business on the promise that they would be paid huge profit on their investment. Another reference was approved against Administration of Al-Hamra Builders, Mardan. The administration of Al-Hamra Builders Mardan posed itself as an Islamic Mudarabat Company asked the general public for investment. Thus the accused person lured the general public from their hard earned money in their fake Islamic Business, on the promise that they would be paid huge profit on their investment.

Besides these, the Board recommended conversion of inquiry into investigation against Sher Alam (Private Person) and others for illegal transfer of government land at Malam Jabba, Swat. During the inquiry it was revealed that the accused Sher Alam in connivance with other accused persons fraudulently transferred 1263 Kanals land at Malam Jabba, Swat in his name through fake documents. The Board also recommended conversion of inquiry into investigation against Administration of Al-Haram Model Town, Peshawar. During the inquiry it was revealed that the Administration of Al-Haram Model Town are not providing basic facilities to the residents also violated of rules and regulations of private Housing Scheme. At the end, Director General NAB (KP) Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan expressed his resolve to eradicate of corruption from the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through accountability regime.—APP