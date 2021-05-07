NAB approves Rs2.25b plea bargain in housing society case

The National Accountability Bureau on Friday approved a plea bargain of Rs2.25 billion in a housing society corruption case. This is the biggest-ever plea bargain in the 21-year-old history of the NAB Lahore chapter.

As per details, Riaz Ahmed Chauhan and other accused in the case showed their consent to strike a plea bargain with the graft-buster body, which was accepted in the regional board meeting of the NAB held on May 5.

The plea bargain has also been endorsed by the NAB court. The NAB Lahore said 2150 affectees of the housing society would be compensated with the amount of plea bargain.

Earlier this year, the NABRawalpindi chapter had approved a plea bargain of Rs21 million from an accused in a fake bank accounts case.