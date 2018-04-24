NAB approves reference in land fraud case

ISLAMABAD :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday approved reference against former Naib Tehsildar, Muhammad Ramzan and others for allegedly causing Rs 19.833 million loss to national exchequer. The other accused are former Revenue Patwari, Rab Nawaz Khan, Saqib Taj Din and Muhammad Zain ul Abidin. As per details, the accused Muhammad Ramzan, former Naib Tehsildar, Rawalpindi in connivance with Rab Nawaz Patwari transferred/mutated land owned by Provincial government in Khasra No 438, measuring three kanal six marlas one sarsai vide mutation no. 8589 in name of private person namely co-accused Taj Din on basis of bogus and fake documents.

Orignally published by APP