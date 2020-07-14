NAB approves probe into new corruption case against Nawaz, Shahbaz

Observer Report

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau has approved fresh inquiries against a number of high-profile individuals including PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif.

The decision by the anti-graft watchdog came on Tuesday during a meeting in Islamabad of the executive board. The meeting was attended by the NAB deputy chairman, prosecutor general, director-general operations and other senior officials of the Bureau.

“All inquiries and investigations have been ordered on the basis of accusations raised and are in no way final or binding,” said the notice.

“NAB will strive to obtain the stance of all those involved, as per the law, after which it will decide whether or not to proceed with the inquiry,” it added.

The meeting approved an investigation against Nawaz Sharif, making no mention of the nature of the probe.

It also approved inquiries against former chief minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, former senator Sartaj Aziz, former deputy inspector general of traffic police in Punjab Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan and others, member of the Punjab Assembly Meher Hamid Rasheed, developer of Heaven Villas in Faisalabad Meher Abdul Rauf and others, former members of the Punjab Assembly Ateeq-ur-Rehman and Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed and others and the defaulting PhD scholars of University of Punjab.