NAB approves probe into Musharraf’s assets

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau Friday approved a probe into former president Pervez Musharraf’s disproportionate assets and misuse of authority.

The anti-graft watchdog also approved a probe into Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi’s corruption and an offshore company, as his name had appeared in the Panama Papers.

Elahi had appeared before NAB earlier this year along with all his financial records. He had remained at the NAB headquarters for around an hour.

Recently, NAB initiated inquiries against politicians whose names had appeared

in the Panama Papers after the Supreme Court, in November last year, sent notices to it and the federal government seeking progress reports on action taken against Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers.

Speaking to the press after his appearance before the NAB, Elahi said that he has answered all the questions on offshore companies.

“I am a politician, I have declared all my assets,” he said. “I will continue to appear before institutions whenever summoned. I have nothing to hide.”