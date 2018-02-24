NAB approves plea bargain petition of Sohail Majeed

Mega corruption case

Quetta

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday approved plea bargain petition of contractor Sohail Majeed in mega corruption case. The accused during investigation confessed to his alleged involvement in embezzlement of Rs 96 million.

The accused submitted plea bargain appeal and was ready to return the embezzled amount. Investigative officer Shoaib Sheikh and NAB prosecutor Rashid Gollara were also present during the hearing. Investigation Officer Shoaib Sheikh told the court that Rs 46 million had been recovered from the accused and property worth Rs 50 million would be handed over to Balochistan government soon. Accountability court approved Sohail Majeed’s plea bargain petition in mega corruption case and issued his release orders.

Meanwhile, the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formally initiated inquiry against Chinar Gul Alias Hamza, Sheikh Yaseen Town, Mardan who in the garb of fake Housing Societies cheated public at large worth Rs.31.5 Million. A press release of NAB issued here Friday said the accused Chinar Gul Alias Hamza, Sheikh Yaseen Town, Mardan, lured general public on the pretext of fake Residential Plots, Houses, Shops and Commercial Plaza on the basis of different ratio of profit & loss.—APP