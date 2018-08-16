NAB approves inquiries against various people

ISLAMABAD : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved inquiries against various people including former and sitting lawmakers.

The approval was granted during the meeting of Bureau held in Islamabad on Thursday with its Chairman in the chair.

NAB approved filing of a corruption reference against former federal minister Babar Khan Ghori and initiation of inquiries against former federal minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, former provincial irrigation minister Sindh Zafar Ali Laghari, former MNA Abdul Hakeem Baloch, former MNA captain retired Muhammad Safdar, Abdul Aleem Khan and various others.

These people are involved in inflicting heavy losses to the national exchequer through misuse of power, embezzlement and corruption.

