NAB approves grading system

Employees performance

Islamabad

The chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice retired Javed Iqbal has approved the standard grading system to assess the performance of the officials and staff. Under the grading system the shortcoming and negligence of the regional officials of the NAB will be highlighted and action will be taken against ineligible and irresponsible employees of the institution.

The chairman NAB has the view that the main purpose to introduce the system was to make sure the in time implementation of references. Chairman NAB vowed that he will strictly follow the rule “Accountability for All” and people will see the accountability accordingly.

“No pressure, influence or favourtism will be exerted in this connection,” he warned. Chairman NAB has decided to hear himself all public complaints on last Thursday of each month, while people were directed to come NAB office along with complaints enclosing with concrete evidences. —INP