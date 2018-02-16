NAB approves complaint against MNA Jakhrani

Staff Reporter

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) confirmed Thursday that it has given approval to verify a complaint against PPP MNA Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani for possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of in-come. Jakhrani is an elected legislator of Pakistan Peoples Party from Jacoba-bad.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft body has announced the recovery of millions of ru-pees from Al-Hamra (Pvt) Ltd Management, Eden Builders (Pvt) Ltd and re-turned it to Managing Director Shaheen Foundation Air Marshal (Retd) Mohammad Jamshed Khan, said a press release.

The accountability body claimed that it successfully persuaded the management of the Al-Hamra (Pvt) Ltd to return Rs 1832.168 million.