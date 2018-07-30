NAB apprehends impersonator calling officer

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has apprehended a proclaimed offenders, absconders and impersonator Irshad Ali Channa. According to details, a private person using cell number 0336- 9659963 has continuously been calling Government officers/officials, politicians, bankers, private persons and extorting money from them, said a press release.

After investigations its was transpired that the mobile number 0336 9659963 of impersonator/ fake NAB officer was registered in the name of Ameer Badshah S/o Zargoon Shah, a resident of Kohat. It was further came on record that the above mentioned cell number is being misused by somebody else, who is falsely claiming himself as NAB Officer. This number was further traced though Intelligence authorities, who tracked down actual culprit as Irshad Ali Channa S/o Muhammad Yousuf Channa, a resident of Jamshoro having CNIC No. 41504-0342765-1.

The NAB Sukkur Intelligence team with the support of Jamshoro Police traced and arrested Irshad Ali Channa S/o M. Yousuf Channa, the Impersonator, who was calling himself as NAB Officer. As per the source information and interrogation with imposter Irshad Ali Channa, he has confessed that he has extorted money officers of Govt Departments, Politicians and private persons. The mode of extorting money from above persons was through Easypaisa, Easyload (E-transactions). An FIR no 188 /2018 has been lodged at PS Jamshoro against him.—APP

