NAB appeals SC to form larger bench to review case

Hudaibiya Papers

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday submitted an application to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar praying for the formation of a larger bench to hear its review petition against the Supreme Court (SC) judgment on Hudaibiya Papers Mill scam.

The application reads, “That in order to resolve this anomaly, it would be just and proper to constitute a larger bench consisting of seven members of this Court for the hearing of this civil review petition.”

NAB argued that Hudaibiya Papers Mill has direct ‘nexus’ with Panama Paper scandal PLD 2017 SC 256. In the application, the NAB stated that two benches have expressed different views on the matter, and the formation of a larger bench will be able to reconcile and decide on the matter.

In December, the Supreme Court dismissed the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal to reopen Hudabiya Paper Mills case by declaring it not maintainable.

The top court’s three-member bench – comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel – rejected NAB’s appeal against the order of a divisional bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), which in 2014 had quashed the graft reference. The Hudaibiya Paper Mills was allegedly used as a cover by the Sharif family to launder money outside the country in the 1990s.

It was in relation to this case that the Sharif family’s trusted aide, Ishaq Dar, recorded a confessional statement on April 25, 2000 in front of a magistrate in Lahore accepting his role in laundering money.