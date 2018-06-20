NAB adopted policy of ‘seeing case not face’

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the Bureau had adopted the policy of ‘seeing case not face across the board under its “Accountability of All” policy. The NAB chairman, in a statement here the Bureau was committed to nab corrupt, proclaimed offenders and absconders with iron hands as the whole nation had pinned high hopes with NAB for eradication of corruption from the country.

“The NAB along with all stakeholders will come up to the expectations of the nation,” he said, adding that indiscriminate actions of the Bureau had increased its prestige and image manifold due to its visible action against the mighty.—APP

Related