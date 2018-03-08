NAB accelerates efforts against corrupt elements

Quetta

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has accelerated its efforts against corrupt elements, absconders and accused in the province and a committee had been formed in that regard to arrest absconders.

According to a NAB press release, Director General NAB Balochistan Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig had issued directives to all departments to cooperate with intelligence team of NAB, against corrupt elements and arresting of absconders.

The Director General NAB Balochistan said arresting of absconders was being ensured in the province, to fulfill NAB’s commitment to end corruption from the society, under the vision of Chairman NAB, (Retd) Justice Javed Iqbal. He urged citizens that they should play their role for eradicating corruption from the society.—APP