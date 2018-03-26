NAB absolutely committed to eradicate corruption at all cost: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD : Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has said that corruption is cancer which is eating most of the resources of the country.

NAB is absolutely committed to eradicate corruption at all cost from the country. He said that today officers have been directed to nab the corrupt and recover hard earned looted money of innocent people as fight against corruption is our national duty.

He said that NAB has adopted proactive strategy to check corruption at all levels with iron hands. NAB has prescribed 10 months time frame for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of all cases from complaint verification-to filling of reference in the Accountability Court which should be adhered strictly. No leniency will be tolerated in this regard.

He said that an effective accountability mechanism is quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of social order. The intervention by NAB has acted as a catalyst, as transparency is a prerequisite for promoting investment and economic growth. Since its inception, NAB had adopted the Enforcement based approach in its fight against corruption.

He said that fighting corruption is a challenging task. Serious efforts are being made to combat corruption with the realization that it is our collective social responsibility which would result in common well. He said that NAB is determined to corruption free Pakistan and directed all officers of NAB to adopt and demonstrate absolute fairness and transparency in discharge of their national duties.

He appreciated the positive role of intelligentsia, the academia, civil society and media in sensitizing people about the ill effects of corruption on our economy and society as well. He said that NAB is apex anti corruption organization which will leave no stone unturned to eradicate corruption from the country by using all its resources.

Orignally published by NNI