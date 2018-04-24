NA wants GB agri sector uplift

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Monday directed the ministry to make special projects in consultation with the government of Gilgit Baltistan for development of agriculture sector in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of next year.

The 39th meeting of National Assemblly Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan held here under the Chairmanship of Malik Ibrar Ahmed, MNA. The Secretary Agriculture (GB) also briefed the Committee in detail about the Agriculture economy, food production, fruit wastage, potential of Fruit crops and vegetable particularly potato in Gilgit Baltistan.

He further informed the Committee economic transformative initiatives by the present government and also highlighted the challenges and difficulties in implementing the proposals due to lack of budget in this sector. According to the agenda, the Commissioner (Rehabilitation) and Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan gave a reply regarding the questions raised by the Committee in its last meeting but the Chairman and the Members were not satisfied.

Later on, the Chairman directed the Secretary of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan to look into the matter personally and solve the problems of the genuine allottees without further delay and report back to the Committee. DG (TATA) also informed the Committee about the specification of the required scanners and progress of establishing a wholesale market near LoC.

The Committee appreciated his work and directed to complete these projects in order to promote trade between the two countries. The meeting was attended by Members of the Committee namely including Ch. Abid Raza,Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Sardar Mumtaz Khan, Dr. Shazia Sobia, Mrs. Shamas-un-Nissa, Mr. Junaid Akbar, Syed Waseem Hussain, MNAs and Senior Officers of the Ministry of KA&GB, Government and Gilgit Baltistan Government.—APP