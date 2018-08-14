NA to elect Speaker, Deputy Speaker tomorrow

ISLAMABAD : National Assembly Secretariat is carrying out scrutiny of nomination papers filed for the elections of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly to be held tomorrow.

After the scrutiny, the final list of candidates will be issued by the National assembly secretariat.

Asad Qaiser of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Khurshid Shah, the joint candidate of opposition, has submitted their nomination papers for the slot of the speaker.

For the seat of deputy speaker, Qasim Khan Suri of PTI and Asad Mehmoud, the candidate of opposition, have submitted their nomination papers.

PTI candidate Asad Qaiser submitted his nomination papers for the slot of speaker of the lower house of parliament.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday submitted his nomination papers for the slot of speaker of the National Assembly. Shah, who is the candidate of the joint opposition for the position, submitted his nomination papers in the assembly secretariat.

Talking to the media, Shah said that he is confident of his victory in the election. He pointed out that he is member of the parliament for over three decades and he has good relations with the elected representatives.

He said a functional parliament is important for a strong democracy.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) Qasim Khan Suri also submitted his nomination papers for the slot of the NA deputy speaker.

On the occasion, Suri said that the NA will be made fully functional. He said his party enjoys majority in the house and he is confident of his victory in the elections. He said practical steps will be taken to address the problems of Balochistan.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) candidate Asad Mehmood also filed his papers for the post of deputy speaker.

The polling will be held on August 15 during NA session.

Share on: WhatsApp