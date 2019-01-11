NA to be made role model for legislation: Asad Qaiser

Staff Reporter

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that the incumbent National Assembly will be made a role model for legislation and the parliamentarians will make serious efforts to fulfill expectations of the public attached with the current House.

The Speaker NA was talking to Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan who called on him at Speaker House here on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the agenda of the forthcoming session of the National Assembly, formation of Standing Committees and legislation came under discussion.

While stressing upon the need for early formation of Standing Committees, the Speaker said that formation of Standing Committees was necessary for enactment of legislation. He asked the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs to make consultation with opposition parties to complete the process of formation of Standing Committees in upcoming session of the National Assembly.

Asad Qaiser said that we can only resolve the problems of the masses and provide them relief through legislation and this was the only way to come up to their expectations. He said that the government and opposition were the two main pillar of the Parliament, we cannot maintain the friendly atmosphere in the House and produce proper and effective legislation without the support and reconciliation of both sides.

While appreciating the positive response of the opposition during the previous sessions of the House, he expressed the hope that the opposition parties will continue the same attitude during the formation of Standing Committees and in future legislation. He urged upon the government benches to actively take part in proceedings of the House and ensure their full participation during the session.

The State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan thanked the Speaker and appreciated his efforts in resolving the issue of Public Accounts Committee amicably. While assuring the Speaker for immediate formation of Parliamentary Committees, Ali Muhammad Khan said that he was in contact with government and opposition parties on this issue and it will be resolved in the upcoming session of the National Assembly.

He further said that government was taking the matter of legislation seriously and very soon different bills would be introduced in the House which would provide relief to the public.

