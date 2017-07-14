NA Standing Committee on IT, Telecom visits SCO HQs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Assembly Standing Committee on IT & Telecom visited Headquarters Special Communications Organization headed by chairman Capt (R) Muhammed Safdar. Director General SCO Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa, HI (M) welcomed the distinguished guests and gave detailed briefing on SCO, including Pak China Optical Fiber Project (Rawalpindi to Khunjerab) and 3G/4G services in AJ&K & GB. Committee was informed regarding ongoing trials of 3G/ 4G services for AJ&K and GB.

These services will be made available to the public after Govt permission. Committee was informed that first phase of Pak-China OFC project will be completed before time. While SCO is now fully prepared to start second phase of Pak-China OFC Project i.e Rawal[pindi to Gwadar.

Honorable Chairman and the members of the committee applauded the efforts and achievement of SCO and committee assured full support in making SCO a vibrant, futuristic and modern telecom services provider in the region. Later on the committee visited newly established NGMS Data Center and state-of-the art Customer Care Center and appreciated the modern facilities.