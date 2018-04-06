NA Standing Committee lauds reforms by ED NIH

Staff Reporter

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination during its visit to National Institute of Health lauded the initiative taken by its Executive Director Prof. Dr. Aamer Ikram for completely transforming the institute as per international standards.

Chairman of National Standing Committee Dr. Hafeez Ur Rehman Khan Drishak, Federal Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar, members of the Standing Committee and Federal Secretary Health Naveed Kamran Baloch were present on the occasion. The Standing Committee went round various sections of the institute and were later given a comprehensive briefing by Prof. Dr. Aamer Ikram. Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister Saira Afzal Tarar informed the committee that with concerted efforts we have completely turned around National Institute of Health. She said we were determined to improve the performance of this premier health institution in the country and by the grace of Allah Almighty we have not only achieved the objectives but also transformed the institute into one of international standing.

Members of the Standing Committee acknowledged the work undertaken in different areas in the NIH. Earlier Executive Director NIH Prof. Dr. Aamer Ikram gave a detailed briefing on the transformation of NIH. He said the institute has been designated as National Public Health Institute. He said NIH is a national Asset and has enormous potential. We have rejuvenated the team and inducted top class 148 young scientists and other professionals on merit. The uplift of NIH will contribute towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and serve the country, he added. The initiative has been designated as National Public Health Institute. He said in the golden jubilee year of NIH we have changed its outlook completely.

The institute was undertaking successful implementation of five years road map of International Health Regulations and Global Health Security Agenda alongwith implementation of Integrated Disease Surveillance & Response System (IDSRS) in the country, he added. He said “One Health” concept is being implemented. Points of Entries (POEs) are being strengthened to stop the spread of diseases across borders. Allergy Center plan has been prepared. Health park concept has been developed. Master plan of NIH prepared for the first time. He added that truly world class Emergency Operations Centre has been established. Information Technology Hub has been created to cater the public health surveillance of the country.

Fiscal discipline has been upgraded and debts worth PKR 80 Million have been cleared. With regard to pension Charted Accountant and Actuary has been hired. Public Health Act has been drafted catering to the latest needs of Global Health Security Agenda and Integrated Disease Surveillance & Response System. National Laboratory Policy, National Biosafety Policy and Case Definition Book have been developed Priority List of Notifiable Disease has been developed for the first time.