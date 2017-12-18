NA speaker’s ‘greater plan’ statement should be heeded: Saad Rafique

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday voiced his concern over a recent statement of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq that he saw a greater plan to restrict the life of legislature, saying it should be heeded.

Talking to the media here, he said the speaker must have sensed something, which is why he gave such a statement.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan was in habit of bad-mouthing political opponents. Use of such language in politics was uncalled for, he added.

He said he saw a foul play ongoing in the name of accountability. The leg pulling of politicians has been underway on the pretext of accountability, he claimed.

Rafique said the people were well aware of those who hurled abuses and those who worked to change the quality of their lives. The next polls will decide who the people wanted to elect, he said adding that the masses will also hold the PTI and PPP to account.

The PML-N government worked for the betterment of people despite facing allegations in the last four years, the minister said. From the beginning, he said, his party had stressed the need that all political parties should work together for the sake of country.

He said the PML-N had not picked up a battle against the judiciary, nor did it think of criticizing the chief justice, but it reserved the right to dissent from court verdicts.

The minister advised that judges should be mindful of their position while giving remarks.

He said an elected prime minister was disqualified over work permit while a person who repeatedly admitted he was the owner of an offshore company was let go scot-free.

INP