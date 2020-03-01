NA Speaker welcomes peace deal

Our Correspondent

Swabi

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday welcomed the signing of a peace agreement between the United States and the Afghan Taliban, expressing hope that the spirit of peace would end the bloodshed and war that has been going on in Afghanistan for the last 18 years. In a statement issued here, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was saying from the very beginning that peace could not be restored in Afghanistan without dialogues. He said that Pakistan has always supportive of peace through dialogues in the region. The Speaker further said that a national seminar would be organized on March 17, by National Assembly in this regard which would join by parliament.