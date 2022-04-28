NA Speaker to summon all resigning MNAs of PTI

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday said that all PTI MNAs, who have tendered resignations, will be summoned by him.

Pervaiz Ashraf informally talking to media persons here said that as Speaker he will summon all resigning MNAs including Imran Khan for verification.

“Personal confirmation from members for their resignations from the assembly seats is necessary adding that there is a complete procedure with regard to stepping down from membership of the house,” the speaker said. Ashraf said that verification of resignations and questioning about authenticity of signatures of members is a necessary part of the procedure. INP