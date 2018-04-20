NA speaker summons four disgruntled PML-N MNAs to verify resignations

ISLAMABAD : Four of the six MNAs and two MPAs who have parted ways with the ruling party have been summoned today by the National Assembly speaker.

According to assembly officials, the MNAs have been called as it is compulsory for the lawmakers to verify their resignations before the speaker or secretary of the National Assembly.

The disgruntled MNAs summoned to the speaker office include Khusro Bakhtiar, Basit Bukhari, Tahir Bashir Cheema and Qasim Noon. They are part of the group that has announced a mass movement to make southern Punjab a separate province.

While addressing a news conference on April 9, Bakhtiar said they have started a movement called Junoobi Punjab Suba Mahaaz to create a new province.

“Making south Punjab a separate province is our one-point agenda,” he said. He added that in the new south Punjab province, budget of one district won’t be spent in another.

Stating that they will create a separate province for southern Punjab, Bakhtiar said, “Poverty rate is higher than 51% in southern Punjab.”

“I greatly admire and respect Lahore but cannot forget the pain of south Punjab where my ancestors are buried,” Bakhtiar added.

The disgruntled MNA said the people and politicians of south Punjab were with him and will soon join their alliance.

The lawmakers said their alliance will be led by former interim prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari and Sardar Dareshak will be the co-chairperson of the alliance.

Orignally published by INP